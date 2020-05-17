See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD

Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Cimino works at Dedicated Pennsylvania Mayfair in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cimino's Office Locations

    Dedicated Pennsylvania Mayfair
    6431 SACKETT ST, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 448-4908

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 17, 2020
    Caring, smart, and organized. Dr. Cimino and her staff are on top of things. They make you feel comfortable as soon as you walk in the door. Dr. Cimino is honest and down to earth. If you want to see a doctor and staff who really cares, about you, look her up and go see for yourself. I am a senior citizen who finally trusts medical care again. Her office is called Dedicated and is located in Mayfair.
    About Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1447647516
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cimino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cimino works at Dedicated Pennsylvania Mayfair in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cimino’s profile.

    Dr. Cimino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cimino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cimino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cimino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

