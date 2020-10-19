Overview of Dr. Victoria Scanlan, MD

Dr. Victoria Scanlan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Scanlan works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.