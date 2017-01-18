See All Dermatologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland

Dr. Sharon works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 719-3376
  2. 2
    Northwell Health
    3500 Sunrise Hwy Ste 300B, Great River, NY 11739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-0500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2017
    Dr. Sharonand her staff were great! Had my mohs surgery yesterday. She made me feel comfortable (I was nervous as heck) and was able to get all of the cancer in one pass. Highly recommend!
    Beth in Oceanside, NY — Jan 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD
    About Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1912105958
    1912105958
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UC Davis
    UC Davis
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharon has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

