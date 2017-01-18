Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland
Dr. Sharon works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
-
2
Northwell Health3500 Sunrise Hwy Ste 300B, Great River, NY 11739 Directions (631) 666-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharon?
Dr. Sharonand her staff were great! Had my mohs surgery yesterday. She made me feel comfortable (I was nervous as heck) and was able to get all of the cancer in one pass. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1912105958
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland
- UC Davis
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharon works at
Dr. Sharon has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.