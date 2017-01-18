Overview

Dr. Victoria Sharon, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland



Dr. Sharon works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.