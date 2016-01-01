See All Pediatricians in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD

Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Shluper works at VICTORIA SHLUPER MD PC in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shluper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mila Polonsky M.d.
    101 Madison Ave Ste 103, Morristown, NJ 07960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639238884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shluper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shluper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shluper works at VICTORIA SHLUPER MD PC in Morristown, NJ.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shluper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shluper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shluper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

