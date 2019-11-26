Overview

Dr. Victoria Sorlie-Aguilar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Sorlie-Aguilar works at Centers For Family Health in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.