Dr. Viet Ta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ta works at Office in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.