Dr. Vijay Pethkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pethkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Pethkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Pethkar, MD
Dr. Vijay Pethkar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Pethkar works at
Dr. Pethkar's Office Locations
-
1
Vijay Pethkar MD Pllc780 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 758-9273
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pethkar?
Dr. Pethkar is one of the best, if not THE best, board certified internal medicine, critical care, sleep, and pulmonary physicians. Extremely intelligent, educated, thorough. He listens to his patients. I highly recommend him and would trust him with my life, whether a sleep condition, critical care condition or otherwise, he's amazing. He is also compassionate about his patients and very ethical. Highly recommend him for your hlth care needs!
About Dr. Vijay Pethkar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669470555
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pethkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pethkar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pethkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pethkar works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pethkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pethkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pethkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pethkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.