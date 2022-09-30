Overview of Dr. Vijaya Pokala, MD

Dr. Vijaya Pokala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Sabine County Hospital.



Dr. Pokala works at Nacogdoches Heart & Vascular Institute in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.