Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Kumar, MD
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll, Madras U.
Dermatology - Sunport2901 Transport St SE Fl 1, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
World Class Doc - VIjayalakshmi listens, understands, she has consumate knowledge, has the patience of a saint, makes the patient feel as though there is no other PT anywhere. She doesn't care about the constraints of time, she is firm with her doctrine, but gentle of touch. This lady has class as a Doc. If she says it, you can take it to the bank. Practical, concerned, Optum would do well to keep her, there is no finer Doc of those born of a woman. THE BEST. I have been of ill health since I was a teenager, so when I say that she is the greatest in 50 years experience, it is no jest or exaggeration.
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881627453
- SUNY Stonybrook
- Capital Hlth Sys
- Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.