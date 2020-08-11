Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khetpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Heart and Vascular Care3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 513-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated the attention, and care that Dr Khetpal gave me on my visit to see him. I had to go to the er, again, to get help for very high bp. He gave me quality time, and that is what patients need. Thank you, Dr. Khetpal Wilma Barton
About Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Sindhi
- 1942281761
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U/Detroit Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
