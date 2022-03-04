Overview of Dr. Vikram Patel, MD

Dr. Vikram Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Sinus Ear Nose And Throat Center Of West Texas in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.