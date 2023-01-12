See All Ophthalmologists in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Vikram Setlur, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vikram Setlur, MD

Dr. Vikram Setlur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Setlur works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL, Naperville, IL and Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Setlur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC
    2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Wheaton Eye Clinic
    980 S Il Route 59, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250
  3. 3
    Naperville office
    604 Raymond Dr, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Wheaton Eye Clinic
    610 S Randall Rd, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 12, 2023
    My retina detached last year and I needed emergency surgery to reattach it. I was paired up with Dr. Setlur and I’m very glad to have been. I was really nervous to have eye surgery, but he really made me ease up. Setlur is incredibly knowledgeable and speaks very calmly, which really eased my nerves. He’s very quick and to the point, and I think some other reviewers mistook that as him rushing. He’s incredibly hasty due to the fact that he knows what he’s doing and I appreciate him getting straight to the point rather than wasting my time. He’s funny, smart, kind, and my surgery ended up going very well. He is a brilliant doctor whom I have a lot of respect for. Thank you!
    — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Vikram Setlur, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750547733
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikram Setlur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setlur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Setlur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Setlur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Setlur has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setlur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Setlur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setlur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setlur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setlur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

