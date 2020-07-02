Dr. Vikram Tarugu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Tarugu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Tarugu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Locations
Vikram tarugu MD Pa201 SW 16th St, Okeechobee, FL 34974 Directions (863) 824-3447
Gateway Medical Group214 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 824-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My saving grace! All I can say about Dr. Tarugu and staff. Great group of people, blessed to have them in my life now and will definitely recommend to family and friends...
About Dr. Vikram Tarugu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1427269018
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Our Lady Mercy Hosp
- Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarugu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarugu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarugu has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarugu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarugu speaks Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarugu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarugu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarugu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarugu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.