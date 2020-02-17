Overview

Dr. Vikrum Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hempstead, NY. They completed their residency with Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr



Dr. Malhotra works at Advantage Care Physicians in Hempstead, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.