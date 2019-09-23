Dr. Vinay Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinay Shah, MD
Dr. Vinay Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Vinay R. Shah MD PC985 Paulison Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 471-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I have been Dr Shah’s patient since 2005. I’m very happy with my two normal deliveries and overall healthcare I received by Dr Shah. I recently got surgery and Dr Shah recommended natural remedy to help with my blood clog and bruising and it worked! I was amazed by natural method of recommendation vs medical. I would recommend Dr Shah. Like most office you will have wait but that’s minimal issue as to benefits of good healthcare!
About Dr. Vinay Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati
- 1356358709
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- VS Genl Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.