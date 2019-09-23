Overview of Dr. Vinay Shah, MD

Dr. Vinay Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center



Dr. Shah works at Vinay R. Shah MD PC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.