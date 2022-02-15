Overview

Dr. Vincent Carlesi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross U and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Carlesi works at Spine Option in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.