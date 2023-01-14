Dr. Vincent Ho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Ho, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Ho, DO
Dr. Vincent Ho, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Horizon Behavioral Medicine870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 203, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 463-4788Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Prominence Health Plan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was at another practice but it wasn’t going so well. They just couldn’t seem to get my meds right. When I came here they got me on track right away. They are very knowledgeable and that gives me a lot of security.
About Dr. Vincent Ho, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1770727737
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Anxiety and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.