Dr. Vincent Ho, DO

Psychiatry
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Ho, DO

Dr. Vincent Ho, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nevada School Of Medicine

Dr. Ho works at Horizon Behavioral Medicine in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Anxiety and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Behavioral Medicine
    870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 203, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 463-4788
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Anxiety
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Anxiety
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Behavior Therapy
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Homicidal Ideation
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Acute Behavioral Diseases
Adolescent Depression
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Anorexia
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Changes
Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral Problems of Dementia
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Childhood Depression
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dependent Personality Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disability
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Emotional Stress
Family Psychotherapy
Histrionic Personality Disorder
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Individual Therapy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Issues
Medication Management
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition
Mood Disorders
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizoid Personality Disorder
Self-Esteem Problems
Self-Harm
Self-Injury Behavior
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent
Sleep Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stress Management
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2023
    I was at another practice but it wasn't going so well. They just couldn't seem to get my meds right. When I came here they got me on track right away. They are very knowledgeable and that gives me a lot of security.
    Rita Reekes — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Ho, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vincent Ho, DO.

    About Dr. Vincent Ho, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770727737
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Ho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho works at Horizon Behavioral Medicine in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Anxiety and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ho speaks Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

