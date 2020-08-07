Overview of Dr. Vincent Lam, MD

Dr. Vincent Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.



Dr. Lam works at City Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.