Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Crossville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM

Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They completed their residency with Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Dr. Longobardo works at Vincent B Longobardo DPM in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Longobardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent B. Longobardo Dpm
    19 Miracle Ln, Crossville, TN 38555 (931) 707-8352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cumberland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2016
    He has a very reassuring and calming ability when it comes to having a procedure done and you are apprehensive about it. Has a very pleasing bedside manner.
    Robert Merchant in Crossville, TN — Apr 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM
    About Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, French
    • 1043207988
    Education & Certifications

    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Lowell
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Longobardo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longobardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longobardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longobardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longobardo works at Vincent B Longobardo DPM in Crossville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Longobardo’s profile.

    Dr. Longobardo has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longobardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Longobardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longobardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longobardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longobardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

