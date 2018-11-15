Dr. Vincent Zales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Zales, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Zales, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zales works at
Locations
-
1
Alpert Zales and Castro Pediatric Cardiology PA1623 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-9666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zales?
Great!!
About Dr. Vincent Zales, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992772693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zales works at
Dr. Zales has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zales speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.