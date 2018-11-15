Overview

Dr. Vincent Zales, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zales works at Alpert Zales & Castro Pediatric Cardiology in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.