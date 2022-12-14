Dr. Miryala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinod Miryala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Miryala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Miryala works at
Locations
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA801 E Dixie Ave Ste 107, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-0627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA5575 E State Road 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 571-4418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Villages910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 751-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uf Health the Villages Hospital Rehabilitation Hospital1451 El Camino Real, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miryala?
Dr. Miryala is friendly, explains everything in an easy-to-understand way and pays close attention to me as a patient.
About Dr. Vinod Miryala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891996880
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miryala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miryala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miryala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miryala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miryala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miryala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miryala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.