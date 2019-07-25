Dr. Vipul Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vipul Amin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Centre, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center and Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Etowah Gastroenterology Associates, PC150 Northwood Dr, Centre, AL 35960 Directions (256) 927-6303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Etowah Gastroenterology Associates, PC1026 Goodyear Ave Ste 201, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 467-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr.. He really cares about your well being. Thank You so much Dr Amin.
About Dr. Vipul Amin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Md Anderson Cancer Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- The Miriam Hospital
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Jeevan Sadhana School, Baroda, India
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.