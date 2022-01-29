Overview of Dr. Vipul Patel, MD

Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urologic Oncology at Celebration in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.