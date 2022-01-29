Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urologic Oncology at Celebration380 Celebration Pl Ste 401, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and each one of his people provided amazing care that was knowledgeable, committed and had a great deal of soul at the heart of it. The whole experience created a peace of mind for his patients that is unique and so important for someone like myself, inexperienced with serious medical problems.
About Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942259908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- 1995
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks French.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
