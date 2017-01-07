Overview of Dr. Vipul Shah, MD

Dr. Vipul Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Sun Valley Kidney Specialists in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.