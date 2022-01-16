Dr. Virang Shah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virang Shah, DPM
Overview of Dr. Virang Shah, DPM
Dr. Virang Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Health Centers3925 Johns Creek Ct Ste C2, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 871-0876
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Virang Shah is an excellent podiatrist. He is thorough and has a professional manner and upbeat. He's a 10 with me.
About Dr. Virang Shah, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1124306568
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
