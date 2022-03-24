Dr. Virendra Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virendra Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virendra Joshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Georgia Hospitals
Dr. Joshi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert M Pinner MD3434 Prytania St Ste 110, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-8005
-
2
Louisiana State University Public Hospital2000 Canal St Ste 313, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3882
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Medicaid
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
Dr Joshi is an excellent hands on extremely knowledgeable doctor. He is thorough and very communicative.
About Dr. Virendra Joshi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1295828507
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia Hospitals
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine/Michael Reese Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.