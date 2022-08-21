Dr. Virgilio Evidente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evidente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgilio Evidente, MD
Overview of Dr. Virgilio Evidente, MD
Dr. Virgilio Evidente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Evidente's Office Locations
-
1
Movement Disorders Center of Arizona LLC9590 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 225, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 526-5441
-
2
Movement Disorders Center Of Arizona9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 526-5441
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evidente is caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable. He listens to you and answers all of your questions. He does not rush. His offices are beautiful and a pleasure to visit. His staff is friendly and efficient. I have every confidence in Dr. Evident and I highly recommend him. I am so fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. Virgilio Evidente, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730163353
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
