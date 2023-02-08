Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington Univ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Jessica Fleischer, MD401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
Cooper Cardiac Care at Woodstown66 East Ave, Woodstown, NJ 08098 Directions (856) 935-6700
Cooper Orthopaedics at Marlton525 Route 73 S, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-0555
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 968-8695Wednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Englewood Orthopedic Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My experience with Dr Khatri was nothing short or fantastic. He explained everything clearly and was point on with my recovery after surgery. I want to thank him and his team for everything!
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740683275
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Cooper University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- The George Washington Univ
