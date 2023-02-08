Overview of Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD

Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington Univ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Khatri works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Woodstown, NJ, Marlton, NJ, Camden, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.