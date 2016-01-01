See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD

Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Mumbai, Topiwala National Medical College.

Dr. Sarwahi works at Northwell Health Primary Care Center at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeremy Podolnick, MD
Dr. Jeremy Podolnick, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Lin, MD
Dr. James Lin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Hecht, MD
Dr. Andrew Hecht, MD
3.9 (46)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sarwahi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LHH - Outpatient Center for Mental Health (OCMH)
    210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-3365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sarwahi?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sarwahi to family and friends

    Dr. Sarwahi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sarwahi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD.

    About Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982744868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery|New York Presbyterian Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Med Ctr Of Northwestern, Pediatrics Orthopedics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Mumbai, Topiwala National Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarwahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarwahi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarwahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarwahi works at Northwell Health Primary Care Center at MEETH in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sarwahi’s profile.

    Dr. Sarwahi has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarwahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarwahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarwahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarwahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarwahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.