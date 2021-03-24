Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group Llp1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group550 17th Ave # 4W, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Proton therapy and Dr. Mehta.'s team are the biggest reason in all walking around in this world after late stage colon cancer. I am beholding to him forever.
