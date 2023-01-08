Dr. Vivek Sahai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Sahai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivek Sahai, MD
Dr. Vivek Sahai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sahai works at
Dr. Sahai's Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 827-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Marion General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a high risk patient and have been refused by other physicians. In 2022 Dr. Sahai replaced a hip and a knee for me. No longer bed or wheelchair bound, I have my life back & much improved overall physical & mental health. To celebrate 2023, I’m scheduled for another complete knee replacement. His bedside manner is superb, always listens & answers every question. I’ve repeatedly recommended him to others. His office is efficient and has wonderful employees.
About Dr. Vivek Sahai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609076934
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Kent State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
