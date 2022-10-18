Overview of Dr. Vivian Lan, MD

Dr. Vivian Lan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lan works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.