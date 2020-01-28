See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (38)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Yoon works at Baylor-Health Texas Affiliate in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor-Health Texas Affiliate
    5220 W University Dr Ste 250 Bldg 2, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5400
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Endocrinology Specialists - McKinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 2200, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 28, 2020
    Great doctor and staff. I love her approach in reinforcing good blood sugar control. Dr. Yoon doesn't send me on a guilt trip or make me feel like I've been scolded (as other doctors have in the past) if my sugar readings haven't been perfect. She's stern but gentle at the same time.
    — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoon works at Baylor-Health Texas Affiliate in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yoon’s profile.

    Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

