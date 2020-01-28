Overview

Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Yoon works at Baylor-Health Texas Affiliate in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.