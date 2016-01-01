Overview of Dr. Vladan Milosavljevic, MD

Dr. Vladan Milosavljevic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Med School Yugoslavia and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Milosavljevic works at New England Neurological Associates, P.C. in Lawrence, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.