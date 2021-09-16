Dr. Vladimir Kramskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Kramskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Kramskiy, MD
Dr. Vladimir Kramskiy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramskiy's Office Locations
- 1 429 E 75th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramskiy?
Dr. Kramskiy is incredibly knowledgeable, efficient and straightforward. I really appreciate his direct demeanor and medically-based insight. I went to see him for assistance with chronic severe migraine pain and would heartily recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor in that area of expertise.
About Dr. Vladimir Kramskiy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1811157944
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramskiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramskiy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramskiy has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kramskiy speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.