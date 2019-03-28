See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Vladimir Moliver, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Moliver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Moliver works at Family Medical Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medical Center
    400 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 795-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 28, 2019
    Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Vladimir Moliver, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Moliver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moliver works at Family Medical Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moliver’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.