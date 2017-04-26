Overview of Dr. Vladimir Royter, MD

Dr. Vladimir Royter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Selma, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.