Dr. Vladimir Royter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vladimir Royter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Selma, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royter's Office Locations
- 1 241 High St Ste C, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 856-6110
Vladimir Royter M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.125 Mall Dr Ste 209B, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Royter was wonderful. He listened attentively, looked you in the eye, was very inciteful and I highly recommend him. Margaret D., Hanford, CA
About Dr. Vladimir Royter, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1972734119
Education & Certifications
- LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royter has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Royter speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Royter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.