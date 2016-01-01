Overview

Dr. Vladimir Skorokhod, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with Adventist Health Delano.



Dr. Skorokhod works at Action Urgent Care in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.