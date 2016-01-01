Overview of Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD

Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timisoara, Romania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bar-Ad works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.