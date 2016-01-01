Overview of Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD

Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute.



Dr. Rudoy works at RUDOY MEDICAL PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.