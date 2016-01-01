See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD

Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute.

Dr. Rudoy works at RUDOY MEDICAL PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rudoy Medical PC
    1577 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 307-1577
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    Good Health Psychiatric Services PC
    26 Court St Ste 808, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 522-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Eating Disorders
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Binge Eating Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing
Conduct Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Medical Marijuana Certifications
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Services
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
PTSD Treatment
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Separation Anxiety
Social Anxiety Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1619920113
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College
    • Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudoy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

