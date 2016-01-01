Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD
Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute.
Dr. Rudoy's Office Locations
Rudoy Medical PC1577 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 307-1577Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pm
Good Health Psychiatric Services PC26 Court St Ste 808, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 522-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vsevolod Rudoy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1619920113
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute
Dr. Rudoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudoy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rudoy speaks Russian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudoy.
