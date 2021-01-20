Overview of Dr. Vu Phan, MD

Dr. Vu Phan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Phan works at Vu Phan MD in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.