Dr. William Harrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Harrell, MD
Dr. William Harrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Harrell works at
Dr. Harrell's Office Locations
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 526-2644
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and treats you with compassion and respect
About Dr. William Harrell, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093731788
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Urology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.