Dr. W Jernigan, MD
Dr. W Jernigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-9994
Foothills Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Center3150 HIGHWAY 153, Piedmont, SC 29673 Directions (864) 295-1231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:15pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Jernigan was wonderful for my broken rib and collarbone. Very caring, took lots of time, even helped my wife find my cellphone after hours when I'd left it in the office. Can't say enough good about him as a doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1003873779
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
