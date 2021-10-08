Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
Overview of Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?
Dr. Marsh saved my daughters life! She went from 9 seizures every night and a couple day seizures most days for 8 years to seizure free 5 years now! She went from sometimes bedridden on medications and homeschooled to immediately getting her GED, and now living at Oklahoma State University as a Sr. and majoring in Pre Vet and minor in Micro Biology. She had been to several level 5 out of state epilepsy hospitals that could not help her. We didn’t give up, and found Mayo Clinic Rochester MN (which is amazing) and the RIGHT surgeon. Dr. Marsh knew we were ready and gave her the best chance possible at a successful surgery knowing the major risks involved. THANK YOU for giving my daughter her life back Dr. Marsh and Mayo Clinic.
About Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346220407
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.