Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD

Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Gilmore works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics
    180 Wingo Way Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 884-0302
  2. 2
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics
    615 Wesley Dr Ste 100C, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 884-0302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205823754
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Princess Elizabeth Hospital, Exeter, England. Hip Replacement
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina, Orthopedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of South Carolina Honors College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

