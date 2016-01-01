See All General Surgeons in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Wade Berger, DO

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Sewickley, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wade Berger, DO

Dr. Wade Berger, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. 

Dr. Berger works at Heritage Valley Health System in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hvmg Pulmonology
    701 Broad St Ste 411, Sewickley, PA 15143 (724) 773-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
    About Dr. Wade Berger, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225470594
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
