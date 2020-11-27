Overview

Dr. Wade Lenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Lenz works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN with other offices in Signal Mountain, TN and Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.