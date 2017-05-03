Overview

Dr. Wael Qubti, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Crosbyton Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Qubti works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.