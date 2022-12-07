Overview

Dr. Walid Makdisi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Makdisi works at Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.