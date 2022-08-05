Overview of Dr. Walter Beaver Jr, MD

Dr. Walter Beaver Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.



Dr. Beaver Jr works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.